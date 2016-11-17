Improv troupe warming up for new season of comedy

“It’s like drumming. If you miss a beat, you create another.” – Sam Shepard, quoted in a conversation about improvisation with Patti Smith, published in her 2010 book, “Just Kids.”

On Nov. 10, Mt. Hood’s student-led improv troupe took to the Studio Theatre stage and gave its first performance of the year. The group consisted of five performers – one man, Benjamin Rulla – and four women, Ashley Fray, Jade Rabell, Laurel Strobel, and Michelle Benson. As the Advocate reported on a Feb. 12 performance during the last school year (and loved it) the troupe’s initial performance of the 2016-17 season was at the top of our to-do list.

Walking into the Studio Theatre, I certainly had expectations. Last winter, I had raved about my love of comedy and its special place in my heart. In general, I believe comedy is hard to rate simply because of how subjective it is. And like the Shepard quote above, the spontaneous nature of an improv show makes it a special kind of comedy.

It can be argued that group chemistry can make or break an improv performance. As I watched the troupe’s first performance, there were many aspects that made me laugh. But for each of those, there were times where the chemistry fell flat. It felt leagues apart from the previous performance I had been to, and I couldn’t help but compare.

Granted, the members are (mostly) different this year and it was their first live performance together; I’m certainly excited to see them develop with each show.

Overall, I can truly say I loved it. A favorite from last year, Michelle Benson, has returned to the troupe and brought to the table her awkward, random and hilariously funny humor. By the end of the show, I grew to really favor Jade Rabell’s strong, split-second character decisions. Laurel Strobel reminded me so strongly of Kristen Schaal that I felt bad she was voted-out-by-applause during a knockout-round skit.

I think as the year progresses, as the troupe performs more, it will only get better. That is why I invite you to see their next performance, on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre.

It’s a holiday-themed event with a performance by the MHCC choir club, and it’s free. I’ll be there.