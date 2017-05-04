Melodrama with a haphazard message is laughable

Some movies are good, some are bad, and some are so inept that you can’t help but laugh. There isn’t much to say about this movie, but it is certainly “UNFORGETTABLE.”

From the famed writer of “Shut In” (Christina Hodson) and the legendary director of a recent episode of “Bones” (Denise Di Novi) comes this humble tale of loss, adversity, and surprisingly easy identity theft.

Julia (Rosario Dawson) is the new fiancee of a recently divorced entrepreneur, David (Geoff Stults), and is adjusting to life with him and his daughter. However, things are complicated by his ex-wife (Katherine Heigl), who will do anything to get her family back.

To state it clearly right off the bat, this is pure melodrama and I love it. Much like in a soap opera, the antagonist reaches greater and greater heights of ridiculousness seemingly just to cause harm to the good guys. One of the more off-the-wall plans involves setting up a fake Facebook profile for Julia, contacting her abusive ex-boyfriend and pretending that she wants to get back together, then sending him over to Julia’s house in the hopes that extreme violence will ensue.

Need I remind you, this is all for the crime of agreeing to marry her ex-husband. The climactic scene of the film is a fantastic example of how not to stage a dramatic finale. I refuse to spoil it here, but it is littered with bad acting, silly dialogue, and a haphazard “believe in yourself” message.

If this reminds me of anything it would be “When the Bough Breaks” from last year, which was also about a melodramatic and obsessive person attempting to break up a happy family. Although, believe it or not, that movie was much worse. Homicidal ex-wife is pretty crazy, but a homicidal baby mama who has fallen in love with the father is downright insane.

I honestly hope they make more of these. Ten more at least. Heck, let’s make a quick-to-insanity cinematic universe. You could probably include the “Purge” movies in that thing.

If you are interested in having a good laugh at some people who have no idea what they are doing, then gather your friends and check this out on DVD. Otherwise, save yourself the hassle.