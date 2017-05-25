Michael Vasquez on the shared process of creating Perceptions magazine

Michael Vasquez, the charismatic and inviting co-managing editor of Perceptions Magazine, an annual student-run literary magazine at MHCC, is in his third year with helping publish the magazine – and enjoying the challenge.

The latest edition of Perceptions is due to be released June 7.

This year, Vasquez works alongside Megan Johnson to tend to numerous aspects of production, including reviewing submitted material. “We basically are the quality control. We review things for the week and talk about what we like and what can be improved,” he explained.

The magazine compiles submissions from Mt. Hood students and outside contributors from around the world, and organizes them.

“We take submissions through about a six-month period.,” said Vasquez. He added, jokingly, “What’s really great is when we get 100-something-odd submissions at the very end of the year.”

He and Johnson are first tasked with cutting material as needed, but he said, “We didn’t turn down many people this year. There was a lot of great stuff. What’s interesting is that every year we kind of get a theme. Not because we’ve edited anything out, or set something specific. There will just be a general theme, from people who submit things.

“Like, all these economic and social issues kind of just get shoved in there. All these little pieces fit, and it’s not intentional, it just happens,” he said.

Vasquez said no specific theme is set for qualifying submissions, and there are a number of different mediums involved.

“It’s open to anything. We have poetry, we have fiction, nonfiction, music, film, art photography,” he said.

Reoccurring themes happen organically, and reflect variables in the world and in students’ lives. This makes for a culmination of expressions that represent everyday students, Vasquez said.

“I am an artist myself, so I’m really interested in seeing how things get published,” he said. “Managing and editing is really difficult but really fun. It’s a really exciting process.”

Perceptions will be hosting a release party for this year’s issue the afternoon of Wednesday, June 7, at the Gresham Elks Lodge, with food, an open bar, and readings.