Planetarium sucks in viewers with ‘dark’ topic

The Planetarium at MHCC just hosted its latest monthly presentation, titled “Black Holes, Pulsars, and Gravity Waves (Oh My!).”

I attended the Tuesday evening show, and since it was my first time inside the planetarium on campus, I was amazed just walking in the door. The room gave the impression of a movie theater, but instead you shift your focus up to the ceiling where there is a giant illuminated dome that simulates looking up into a night sky full of stars.

This show was guided by Mt. Hood astronomy instructor Will Blackmore, who provided a very informative discussion on the highlighted topics. Given the dazzling display of the stars overhead, he began by talking about the light emitted by stars and what that can mean in regards to their location in space. This portion featured an analysis of the life and death of stars, as well as colorful images of supernovas, that are a part of that cycle.

Next came discussion on the development of black holes: Blackmore even referenced the space-themed movie “Interstellar” to show some misconceptions about them.

The show then took a look at what we know, and don’t know, about gravity. To illustrate this, Blackmore shared a slideshow of scientists throughout history and explained all of their past perceptions of the way gravity played a part in our solar system.

Blackmore also reminded the audience of an historical astronomical event coming this summer, and that is the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse that will reach Oregon.

What makes this solar eclipse so rare is that the moon will completely block the sun; it is exclusive to the U.S.; and the first contact of the eclipse will take place on the north-central Oregon Coast, continuing east with Madras, in Central Oregon, directly in its path.

Oregon is among the limited number of states that will have the best view of the eclipse, and because of this the state is expecting about a million visitors to travel here and be among the first to witness the event.

The many topics covered in the May 2 show served as a snapshot of what is taught, in much more depth, in the astronomy classes at MHCC. Blackmore said those who sign up for his summer astronomy class might be in for a special field trip to see the total eclipse.

There will be another show by Blackmore on Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m. as well as a matinee at 1 p.m. General admission is $5; MHCC students with a valid ID and children 17 and under are $2.

The Planetarium will be hosting its final astronomy shows specially dedicated to the summer eclipse, on June 6 and June 9.