Pizza chain breaks bank; fixes hunger

What better way to start off a brand new school year than with a review of some stereotypical college cuisine? Yes, I mean pizza.

Abby’s Legendary Pizza has over 30 locations in Oregon and Washington, and we have one just down the road from MHCC in Gresham, at the corner of Southeast 212th and Stark streets.

The menu is typical of a traditional pizzeria: Pepperoni, Hawaiian, vegetarian, a few other pizzas with a twist, and a build-your-own. Most of the menu includes gluten-free options as well. I recommend “The Sicilian,” piled with an assortment of fresh toppings and served with a creamy white sauce rather than the traditional tomato sauce. When I tried it, the crust was flaky and delicious to the last bite, the toppings were wonderful, and the sauce was the perfect subtle change that made the pizza different from every other national delivery franchise.

As a fellow broke college student, I can say that the prices are not too easy on the bank account, but the taste is worth every penny.

Of course, I can’t forget the most important question regarding pizza. No matter your personal opinion on pizza leftovers, Abby’s Legendary Pizza is still good, cold or reheated in the microwave. Though the chain does not offer delivery service, this restaurant was an excellent place to eat. The atmosphere is warm, and comforting like a cottage. The Gresham staff was very attentive and courteous; I choose to sit near the counter and conversed with the staff as they continued to work. The restaurant has a family dining feel, but Abby’s kitchen is serving up a taste that everyone can enjoy.