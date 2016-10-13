Kishi Bashi releases an album to lust for

It cannot be denied that Kaoru Ishibashi, better known by his stage name Kishi Bashi, is a sharp dresser. Attired in a vest, bow tie, a messy haircut and wielding his violin he seamlessly weaves classical training, atmospheric composition, an octave-shattering vocal range and impeccable timing into huge, soaring, sonic masterpieces. All by himself.

At least, that’s what he usually does. If you watch Kishi Bashi’s live recordings (which I highly recommend), he’s typically on stage with a violin and a loop pedal, and does most of the layering himself.

It looks like he’s taking a different tack on his newest album, “Sonderlust,” released under the aptly named Joyful Noise records. A stark departure from his two previous albums, Sonderlust was recorded with a full band, including members of Grizzly Bear and Of Montreal. While you’ll still hear the soaring violins and echoing, anthemic choruses that he is so well-known for (like in the first track, “m’Lover”), you’ll find a lot more synths, a lot more bass, a lot more electronically generated sound than in his previous albums.

I’m not gonna lie, as I was initially sitting down to listen, I was a little worried. The textures and qualities that usually comprise his music have undergone a drastic shift in tone and in subject matter.

And you know what? In this case, different is very good. The track “Say Yeah” exemplifies the album: You’ve got these 8bit, janky electronic sounds coupled with synths a la “Stranger Things” to start the song, and by two minutes in you’ve got this silky, juicy disco jam that segues into one of the best flute solos I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening to. It’s a perfect synthesis between the electro-saturated sounds of his new direction and the charming, polished, just-plain-good music that got me hooked on Kishi Bashi in the first place.

Another notable track is “Who’d You Kill,” which recalls the groovy, spaced-out minimalism of the finest Pink Floyd, in which he croons, “One day I’ll make you mine/I’ll show you heaven, it’s about time.”

The album feels like it’s being sung to someone, as in “Why Don’t You Answer Me,” a driving, guitar-forward song interspersed with harpsichords. Bashi sings, “One time I was in love with you/You make the Earth move/Every day was born for me and you/The world’s still turning.” According to his website, during the writing of this album he was undergoing some personal turmoil, with the pressures of touring taking its toll on his relationship with his wife of 13 years. That turmoil is evidenced throughout the album, underscoring the simpler songs with a plaintive sadness that makes lyrics that might at another time feel a little cutesy feel a little less so.

It is definitely a darker album, and definitely not what I’m used to hearing, but all things considered Sonderlust is a great album. I’d give it 4 stars out of 5, because what it may, at times, lack in lyrical complexity, it more than makes up for in heart, soul, and just plain fun.

I recommend giving it a listen on Spotify (check out “Say Yeah” and “Ode to My Next Life”) and watching some of his KEXP videos online. If you like what you hear, you can buy the album on iTunes, or the vinyl directly from the website at www.JoyfulNoiseRecordings.com.