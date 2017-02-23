Alumni series: finding satisfaction in helping others advance

“I’m kind of just a normal guy,” said Jason Plamondon as he talked about life outside of his nursing profession.

Plamondon is a Mt. Hood alumnus who graduated in 2009 with an associate of applied science degree in nursing. He explains that he found his love for leadership and management well into a nursing career with the Providence healthcare system.

In 2015, he transferred to Providence Medical Center in Milwaukie, working as an interim manager while the permanent manager was on maternity leave. After about a year, he applied to a manager position on the respiratory cardiology floor at Providence Portland Medical Center, and won his current job.

Looking back, it’s clear Plamondon’s aptitude for leadership was present during his time at Mt. Hood. In 2006, he attended Portland Community College to complete prerequisites before applying to nursing programs in the area. “Mt. Hood was the only school that asked me to come in for an interview,” he said about why he landed here.

The interview process was “tough,” as he put it. After submitting a written interview, he was called back for an in-person group interview. “It was intimidating, but it was important to me because that’s what I wanted to do.” he said.

Plamondon quickly stepped into a leadership position in the Mt. Hood program. The two years that he was on campus, he was class president. “Part of my job was to act as the liaison between staff and the nurses,” he said, describing his duties.

He fondly spoke of Monterey Anthony, the nursing instructor who nominated him for an alumni interview with the Advocate.

“She’s one of the reasons I got into management, what I’m doing now. I saw what she was doing and what joy she gets from developing these students and helping them grow,” he said.

That thrill of helping peers succeed was a strong part of what Plamondon loves about nursing, and his current position in Providence management.

“I love working with the nurses,” he said. “I enjoy being able to help them find out what direction they want to go and help them get there. There’s just a lot of satisfaction in that.”

As for Plamondon’s education, he’s still pursuing it. Through his employer, he earned his bachelor’s degree. Now, he is working on his master’s degree in nursing leadership, which he’ll complete in August.

Though nursing wasn’t Plamondon’s first career – it’s actually his third – it’s evident that he has found his niche at Providence Portland Medical Center.

When he’s not working, he does what any Portland dweller does: He drinks with friends, hangs out with his two basset hounds and his wife of over 20 years, and he works out to keep himself sane.

“Helping the hospitals provide better, more efficient care” is where Plamondon sees his career heading, he concluded.