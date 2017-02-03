From 1951 to 1955, Edward R. Murrow hosted “This I Believe,” a daily radio show wherein both well-known and unknown Americans read brief essays about their personal philosophies, their individual values, and the core beliefs that shaped their daily actions.

The first published volume of these essays in 1952 resulted in 300,000 copies sold, said to be surpassed only by the Bible that year, revealing Americans’ deep need to define themselves and their values in a time of historical turmoil and uncertainty.

In 2005, National Public Radio resurrected the This I Believe radio essay and again invited Americans of all ages and perspectives to examine their belief system and write a brief personal essay about one of their core beliefs.

The Advocate is now inviting all readers to do the same.