Indulging the cravings for ‘The Santa Clarita Diet’

You know a show is good when the main character pukes up her entire body weight.

If you like zombies, eating people and Drew Barrymore, then this newly released show is for you. I know that I absolutely love digging into this show. Please don’t take my word for it; try a bite out of the first episode, and see if you like it.

Let’s sink our teeth further: “The Santa Clarita Diet’ is a Netflix original, produced by Garfield Grove Productions. When you add Barrymore, Victor Fresco, Timothy Olymphant, and a bit of Liv Hewson, and, to top it off, Skyler Gisondo, and blend it all together, you get a satisfyingly gory, dark comedy.

The show follows a real estate-selling couple and their family in their seemingly normal lives. Each episode is a snack-sized portion of 30 minutes, packed full of juicy storyline.

Joel (Olymphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) Hammond are seemingly normal real estate agents living in suburban Santa Clarita, California, with their teenage daughter Abby (Hewson.) The family lives in between two law enforcement officers, one of them a stepfather to Abby’s nerdy best friend, Eric Bemis (Skyler Gisondo.)

One typical day, the Hammonds are showing a beautiful home to a beautiful couple. Then Sheila’s day unexpectedly turns out to be not so normal: She projectile vomits in front of the lovely potential buyers. In doing so, she ruins the carpets, causing the couple to leave, and possibly ruining the pair’s chances of selling the house.

From that day on, Sheila’s “life” and those of the ones around her, along with her diet choices, have changed for the worse. Or, is it for the better?

I recommend this show for viewers to digest. However, it is not for children and for those of you with a squeamish stomach; watch with discretion. Do not watch this show while eating, or you, too, will find yourself vomiting up a storm.

Once you have surpassed the first episode, you will be craving more. The crux of this series happens early and leaves the viewer wanting more. I give this series a 4.5 out of 5 stars for ultimate creativity, comedic outbursts, and absolute gore. This is a definite re-watchable series – Netflix impresses again.