INKTOBER contest rules and information.

What is Inktober?

Every October, artists from across the globe participate in a challenge known as “Inktober.” Inktober was a challenge created in 2009 by artist Jake Parker. It’s a challenge where artists or anyone who wishes to improve their ‘inking’ skills do one drawing a day. Just pick up a pen and start drawing.

What is #ADVInktober?

We are doing this contest to showcase individual art of the people in our community.

All submissions will be collected into a raffle after November 2nd, and one lucky artist will be randomly selected to be published in our November 4th print issue.

Not the lucky winner? Don’t fret. All submissions will be featured in a gallery on our website after the contest ends.

Rules:

– Please submit work done within the month of October, 2016.

– NO plagiarism of any kind — Only ORIGINAL work.

– No nudity, bodily harm, inappropriate vulgarity, or anything that intends to harm others. We have the right to refuse any art for these reasons if we deem them inappropriate.

– Submissions will be accepted until November 2nd.

Rules are subject to change.

Instructions:

– Once you think it’s finished, submit to us through email!

– Submit everything digitally (We may help you scan drawings in Room AC1369)

– Submissions must include your full name, email address and the official prompt which corresponds to your drawing. If you would like to, you can also include your social media handle.

– Maximum digital file size of 20 MB, please.

Questions? Contact us:

Email: Advocatt@mhcc.edu; Visit us: Room AC 1369; Call us! (503) 491-7250

Social Media:

Facebook: facebook.com/TheAdvocateOnline

Twitter: twitter.com/MHCCAdvocate

Instagram: instagram.com/MHCCAdvocate

Website: Advocate-online.net

The Advocate is distributed throughout Mt. Hood Community College, nearby businesses and other places.

We’re always looking to distribute to more places off campus.

This is a great way to be recognized for your work!