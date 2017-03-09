Matana: your Arts & Entertainment Editor

What made you want to join The Advocate?

I originally joined The Advocate in Fall Term 2015 to improve my writing. I’ve always aspired to being a novelist someday, so when I decided to enroll in Mt. Hood, I knew I wanted to explore different writing styles to beef up my own writing. After that, I stayed because of the cool people.

Who are you? (One sentence that describes you.)

I’m a really moody, forgetful, but cool-as-all-heck friend? I don’t know; this one is hard…

WHAT:

Favorite TV show?

Hands down, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” I think I’ve watched every episode about five times now?

Favorite movie?

“Pride & Prejudice”

Favorite food?

Let’s be honest, it’s pizza.

Favorite thing to do in your free time?

Watch “Whose Line is it Anyway” and play Jackbox games with my friends.

Have there been any differences between what you thought about journalism before you started writing for the newspaper, and now?

Like I’m sure many other people think, I thought journalism was all drab, boring writing. Since joining the Advocate, I’ve realized that it’s so much more than that. We incorporate a lot of variety in art, design, photography, and story content. Since becoming A&E editor, I’ve certainly tested my boundaries as far as content is concerned. If you’re willing to put in the work, you could be interviewing a local, up-and-coming musician. Which is awesome, guys!

Do you feel that the entertainment world is growing, changing, or shrinking? If so, how?

Oh man, ohhhh man. So, I actually love pop culture! It’s completely fascinating to me, especially how our world revolves and changes around it. I think it’s always changing, always growing. In 2014, there were over 400 scripted shows aired, largely in part due to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime video, and Hulu. This, in addition to the wide accessibility of high-quality video equipment for cheaper prices, is a huge reason why we are seeing more and more ideas come to fruition (also, see: the internet).

Favorite person you’ve interviewed for the paper?

Probably Matteo Neivert, one of the painting instructors at Mt. Hood. He got hired over the summer, so as Arts and Entertainment editor, I interviewed him back in October. It ended up being a two-hour interview, if I recall correctly, and in general was a pretty awesome conversation.

Your biases?

Well, I’m definitely biased towards people who love to watch “Rick and Morty.” Those are my people. You’re my people if you love Rick and Morty.