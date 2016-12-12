Music to listen to over the winter break

When Christmas comes around, we all get sucked into that magical whirlwind of Christmas jingles. You can’t stop yourself from dancing along to classics such as “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey or Michael Buble’s smooth rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

No matter how much we cherish these songs, they unfortunately get kind of old after a while.

This year, however, Grammy award-winning a capella group Pentatonix has released one of their best Christmas albums yet. With singers Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kirstin Maldano, Avi Kaplan, and Kevin Olusola providing the beat, their album,

A Pentatonix Christmas,” shot straight to No. 2 number two on iTunes. Their Christmas albums always include classics that are full of twists and harmonies that just melt together.

If you tune into this a capella group, be sure to check out the most popular song, “Hallelujah” with its powerful music video being No. 2 on the iTunes charts. With a festive album cover and the magical remixes, you will definitely get new and fresh Christmas feel.

If you are searching for some really new music, meantime, definitely check out Childish Gambino and his new album. Gambino’s album, “Awaken, My Love!” was released on Dec. 2 and is already gaining popularity. With songs such as “Have Some Love” and “Terrified,” it is jam-packed with smooth beats and danceable music.

For some great tunes to just sit and relax to, Gambino (aka Donald Glover) is your guy!