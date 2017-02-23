Netflix series is a ‘mind-bending experience’

Imagine that you are in a world where everyone is rated; the more stars you had, the more popular you were. Now, imagine that you ran out of stars: No one would pay attention to you, and you wouldn’t be qualified to own nice things. Think of the rating system as “poor credit vs. good credit.”

No one would want to live life in that situation, unless you were a 4.2 or above. Seems like a horror story, doesn’t it?

I hope all of you who decide to watch this interesting Netflix series, “Black Mirror,” think so, as well.

Let’s plug in and delve deeper into this British television series, created by Charlie Brooker at Zeppotron production studio. The series began in 2011, and it is still airing despite a lengthy hiatus. In this anthology of technology and life, the show follows a multitude of seemingly normal people such as Bing (Daniel Kaluuya), Michael Callow (Rory Kinnear), Victoria Skillane (Lenora Crichlow), Matt (Jon Hamm), Lacie (Bryce Dallas Howard), and many more. Each of these characters endures an individual grueling storyline each episode.

This is a very interesting series: Each episode is a unique gem, having its own storyline apart from the other episodes. Not one episode relates to another. Generally, the basic thread here for the anthology’s purpose is, its aim to aesthetically please the viewers by scaring them into the “What if?” realm.

What if each of these scenarios were real? It’s a good thing the stories are just on the small screen.

While there’s no correlation betwixt episodes, there is one prominent theme, which is technology and how humans interact with it. Each episode is laced with some form of oppressive beings taking the form of technological “entity,” making or breaking the characters’ lives.

During the one episode described above, Lacie is a 4.2 star, but is almost reaching 4.5 star status, which is considered an elite. Gaining stars or “ratings” as the characters call it, means being almost “too sweet.” The characters’ moods are verging on being faked, simply for the sake of ratings. This episode has an Orwellian vibe, mixed with “Twilight Zone.”

I definitely recommend this series; however, it is not for children under age 13. There is graphic content throughout this series, from nudity to violence.

Watching each episode is like unwrapping a gift for the eyes and soul, however. Each episode sends us on a mind-bending experience, from the screen to our eyes. I give this series a 4.5 out of 5 stars. Am I being a bit ‘too sweet,’ myself, sucking up with a 4.5 rating, I wonder? In any case, you all should consider watching this life-altering series.