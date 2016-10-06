Performing arts gearing up for new school year

MHCC’s music program offers many opportunities for recent high school graduates and other experienced vocalists and instrumentalists. Benefits of joining an ensemble include performing with a group, studying different styles from classical to world music, and meeting other talented people.

Ensembles that students may join at Mt. Hood include orchestra, symphonic and jazz band, and choir.

The orchestra and symphonic bands will perform many times during the academic year. Both ensembles will play the works of famed composers, ranging from Tchaikovsky and Percy Grainger to Ralph Vaughan Williams and Edvard Grieg. The ensembles will first perform this term at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the College Theatre. Admission is free.

Instrumental Music Director Grant Linsell said his primary focus for the year is to continue gaining members and improving the quality of his ensembles.

He encourages and welcomes students with experience to join, but emphasizes that students do not need to be music majors in order to join.

Looking to continue recent improvement, Jazz Director Dan Davey plans another great year. He said he’s focused on boosting the confidence of the jazz students by staging performances on and off campus.

“I’m excited for this year to build up where we left off last year,” said Davey. His current group is “shaping up really nicely,” he said.

At the end of November, the Jazz Band will work with guest artists Dmitri Metheny and Charles McNeal. The first performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the Visual Arts Theatre, with free admission.

While the formal early term audition window has ended, Davey invites any interested students to check out his program. “Auditions aren’t to get into the band,” he said. “Anyone who signs up is in the band.”

On the singing side, Choir Director Kevin Lambert has a wealth of ideas for the year. His top priority is to recruit as many singers from the East County (Multnomah) as he can.

“The choirs have certainly grown in (the) four years that I have taught at Mt. Hood, but I want to keep seeing them grow,” said Lambert.

At the end of each of the fall, winter and spring terms, the symphonic and chamber choir will have one to two performances, sometimes more if there is an opportunity. Both will have their first performance at 7:30 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Andrews Memory Care (7617 SE Main St. in Portland), also with free admission.

The audition process is about five minutes long, according to Lambert. “I listen to vocal range and run some quick tests to gauge a student’s vocal stability,” he said.

For more information about auditions for Symphonic Band or Orchestra, contact Grant Linsell at 503-491-7157.

For information on the Jazz Ensemble, contact Dan Davey at 503-491-7010.

Students interested in auditioning for choir may contact Kevin Lambert at 503-491-6024.