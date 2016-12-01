Pokémon–new game meets fan expectations splendidly

Pokémon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS has finally been released and being one of the most hyped game releases of the year has lived up to the expectations we fans developed since its announcement earlier in the year.

There are a few changes in this generation than there were in previous games. The game features four islands that you can go to that create the Alola Region. Being modeled after Hawaii, some Pokémon here are different than their original design. For example, Exeggutor has a ridiculously long and skinny neck; Ninetails is an ice-and-fairy type. My personal favorite is Raichu, though, not because he became an electric psychic type but because he surfs on his tail. Gyms are no longer a feature. Instead the player will take on various trials, but the main goal is still to complete the Pokémon Champion and complete the pokedex.

The villains of the game, Team Skull, are an interesting bunch. They’ve often been called funnier than they are scary. From their crazy gangbanger wannabe hand motions, to their boss yelling “It’s ya boy Guzma!” every time you encounter him, it’s understandable how funny they can truly be at times. The dialogue of the grunts is probably even funnier because they realize they don’t actually have names and they are all named “grunt.”

Let’s talk competitive for a second. If any of you are like me, then you are probably already trying to sort out a team for the 2017 competitive season. The format is pretty simple compared to how it has been the last three years. Double battle, Pokémon level will be converted to 50; mega stones are banned but Z-crystals are allowed; you can use any Pokémon that is registered in the Alolan Pokedex; Pokémon such as the ultra beasts and island guardians are allowed but Pokémon such as Solgaleo, Lunala, Celebi and Zygarde are banned.

The timer has also had a small change and now acts like a chess clock where your move doesn’t subtract from your opponent’s time. This makes stalling tactics not as viable as they have been in the past.

M.E.T.A. for those who don’t know stands for most effective tactic available. It often determines how players come up with their teams, what items to give to their team and how they play in the actual battle. Common M.E.T.A. tactics include using Pokémon-generated weather such as rain to boost water-type moves and weaken fire moves or sun to raise fire-type moves and weaken water moves, or create an environment such as grassy terrain to heal Pokémon or misty terrain to weaken dragon-type damage and prevent status conditions such as sleep, burn or paralyze. All four island guardian Pokémon have their own unique terrain generator, so expect to see them rather often.

Whether you play casual or competitive, Pokémon Sun and Moon has something unique and special to offer you – whether it’s a new gaming experience, new adventure, or your chance to go to regional tournaments and make friends.