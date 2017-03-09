Logan: the true legend

Imagine what life would be like with mutant powers: The whole world would want to control and harness them.

That is what Logan and his gang were going through. Logan, in his old age, is as carefree as ever. My personal favorite moment in the movie is when Logan realizes that he truly does care about the other mutants. He’s exactly how Professor Xavier told him he would become: a true leader.

This beautifully told continuation of Logan’s journey is directed by James Mangold. Logan (Hugh Jackman) and his crew, Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Laura (Dafne Keen) are being hunted by a corporation trying to harness the mutant power.

With a 17-year span of the Wolverine character, Logan (Jackman), has been a household name for millions of eager viewers for the next installment of the story. And for all those 17 years, each and every one of those movies have been action packed and left the viewers for wanting more.

In this storyline, Logan and Professor Xavier bond throughout the movie, Xavier’s health is declining and there is a sense of parenthood between the two of them, looking out for Laura.

This movie, however, had some plot holes. There was a time gap that the writers or the director didn’t explain very well. For example, they were hiding out in a town in Mexico, but how did they get there?

Other than those few issues, the movie was satisfactory in the action and adventure department.

Since its release a week ago, viewers seem to agree: The box office gross proceeds quickly reached $90 million.

The movie was produced by Marvel Studios, and is rated R for mature viewers, for intense violence and graphic language – with good reason.

I think that any fan of the Xmen films would feel this film to be a bit of a closure piece. I rate this movie 5 stars out of 5 for delicate CGI detail and quick-paced choreography. Marvel has yet again made a marvelous installment of the Xmen series.