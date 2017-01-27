Spinella’s, hidden gem on Main St in Gresham

Inside one of the best restaurants in downtown Gresham, there are two TVs hooked up to speakers and playing a variety of music – either indie folk or recordings from concerts. One side of the room has a small stage set up for karaoke and visiting bands, and the walls are covered with paintings made by customers. As the night goes on, more people come in and get their meals and brews, either alone of in groups sitting, talking, listening to the music, or digging into the food where everything is made from scratch, from the sauces to even the cheese.

Above the kitchen and bar counter, watching it all, sits the mannequin mascot of Spinella’s Off the Wall – Woody Spinella.

The spectacle at Spinella’s doesn’t stop there, though: It just keeps getting better, both the fun and the food.

The menu is full of variety and play on words, ranging from salads, burgers, and brews, to traditional Sicilian food. Best example for one of the menu’s wackily-named foods is the “Seize her while she’s hot” – grilled Caesar salad with dressing and a side of shrimp.

But trust me, the food’s no joke. Especially when it comes to the Sicilian food, specifically, Spinella’s “Legendary Mac” – a dish with Brie cheese, shell macaroni, bread crumbs to top it off, and even your choice of add-ons if you so desire. Even without add-ons, the dish is silky smooth with a bit of a crunch from the bread crumbs, making this dish truly legendary. This also comes with their main staple, flowerpot bread – a small treat baked inside the flowerpot it’s served in, with a side of butter.

Another food item to talk about is one of Spinella’s special items, the Wallowing Ranch. This hamburger has homemade ranch, sautéed onion, provolone cheese, and a well-cooked patty. To quote my friend roughly, the burger had a soft and almost creamy texture that “mixed several variations of savory.” In other words, the patron is wallowing in the wake of its savory taste.

And, of course, the appetizers are just as mouth-wateringly delish. The one we had this go-round was the “You No-Wanna Nachos”– which consists of marinara sauce, with meat and peppers, atop tater tots. I cannot describe my love for these little morsels other than that the two blend together perfectly, rivaling the restaurant’s mozzarella stick-marinara sauce combo.

Apart from the food, a few things Spinella’s is best known for is its karaoke nights with the owner, Michael Spinella, taking part; paint nights, in which people age 21 and up come and paint; and, of course, the music and bands that come play. A few groups playing later this month and next are Saturated Phats, Champagne Sunday, and Pretty Gritty.

In the end, if the rating was based off flowerpot bread, I’d give it a five out of five, even if I’m still a minor (and can’t hang out for some of the adult-only options later in the evening).

The atmosphere is great for conversation, listening to music, and coming across the unexpected. True, when it first opens, business is slow, but if you wait long enough something awesome just might happen.