Style guide to your Winter Term

While we all love eating marshmallows, the goal is not to look like one. We all could use help around the holidays, not only on finals week, but in the closet, too. So, to give you some motivation I’ve created the top five items you need to survive Winter Term.

We got the first taste of winter this week, so naturally we panicked and grabbed the biggest coat we own. It’s agreed we all need to stay warm, but with the help of this style guide we can also look fashionable.

Coats are usually the first clothing item you think of when you hear “winter.” So it’s an obvious priority to find the perfect coat to wear during winter. Let me introduce you to teddy bear coats. They are the type of coat that you could sleep in, they are so fluffy and soft. They also provide a lot of warmth, which is perfect if you did accidentally sleep in it and need to rush to your 8 a.m. class.

You could pair anything with a teddy bear coat, as they serve as the main focus of the look. These coats are becoming so popular you can find them almost anywhere at any price point, which is the best if on a budget. Some of my favorites are found at Nordstrom, Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters.

If you’re into sleeping, this next one is really for you: A beanie is the most functional and practical item on the list. While it can’t hide your dark circles from staying up all night doing a paper assigned four weeks ago, it can hide your unwashed hair.

Beanies are the best, because they not only keep your head and ears warm but can add a pop of color and texture to your look. Most importantly, they will become your best friend toward the end of the term preparing for finals.

The next accessory on the list, believe it or not, are pins. The little gems you can put onto sweaters or jackets to add that special touch. Not the same as the pins in your backpack right now; instead, the ones your grandmother used to wear – but better! They complement the teddy bear coats perfectly, they serve to add a little sparkle and detail without trying too hard. All bundled up, you can’t see the usual jewelry you wear, so this is a step up, adding coat jewelry. I found the perfect pin from Nordstrom that you can also add to a holiday dress for pizazz.

One must-have everyone should already have in their closet is a good knit. If you own it in a classic color like beige, black or white, then you are set. We tend to reach for classic, easy-to-wear items that we can rely on when getting dressed in a hurry. If you don’t have a reliable knit already, get to shopping!

The last item needed to get you through Winter Term in style is also the most on-trend thing right now – velvet.

I chose a great pair of velvet sneakers, with which you can subtly incorporate the trend to your wardrobe. Trendy, but still keeping with the easy collegiate style of Winter Term.

With these items you are sure to be fashionable and ready to tackle winter in style. Anything is possible, and don’t forget to be creative!

For more inspiration or to see full looks put together visit my favorite app, Instagram, and check out the following accounts: @ThriftsandThreads, @SomethingNavy, @Cfashionista, @MichelleTakeAim, and while you’re there check mine out. too: @ChelseaMenzie.

I also recommend following your favorite retailer’s accounts so you can see how they style some of their latest pieces.