Zesty cheap authentic tacos

Ivy Davis the advocate Who out there loves tacos like there is no tomorrow? My best friend goes out for Taco Bell one-to-three times a week. She doesn’t do this because she’s broke (though that is partially true). She goes to Taco Bell because she’s in love with beef Quesaritos dipped in an extra side of nacho cheese.. and when she’s really hungry, she also gets a Gordita Crunch. Now I’m not knocking Taco Bell, but if I’m going to eat a taco I want something authentic. I’m talking so greasy I gain 5 pounds and my face breaks out. I’ve definitely eaten my fair share of five-layer beefy burritos, but I’ve got to say hands-down my favorite tacos and burritos are from Taqueria Santa Cruz. Yes, your food will take a little bit longer to be cooked – but there’s this magical thing called a telephone that allows you to call in and order ahead of time. Taqueria Santa Cruz offers a number of things, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, huarache, carne asada, chile rellenos, fajitas, and enchiladas, all at affordable prices. My all-time favorite is ordering four chicken tacos for only $5. FOUR tacos. FOUR. The tacos come on these small, double-stacked corn tortilla shells. Inside is a heap of fried up chicken tidbits, along with a mix of diced onions and cilantro. The tacos come with a side of salsa and limes. The best way to eat this is to shovel into your pie hole, taking large gulp-like bites. Four tacos equals four bites. The tidbits and onions give the tacos a crunch. Squeezed lime juice and salsa add more flavor to the taco giving it a spicy hue. Usually one taco lasts me about three-four bites of pure joy – which is why I always get four of them. My friend Zack typically gets the Quesadilla Supreme, adding that on occasions he gets a “burrito, but with the quesadilla ingredients and topping.” Zack’s quesadilla was made up of cheese, chicken and steak, cilantro, and a thick sour cream only costing $6. He described his burrito as zesty but juicy, as the chicken, avocado, grease and tomatoes mixed together in his mouth. Another favorite of mine at the restaurant is its rice bowls. Though not on the menu, if asked for the rice bowls can be made to your taste. Personally I like to mix my seasoned rice with chicken, cilantro, avocado, and so much green salsa my head might explode. This rice bowl dish is only $10. Though their food is absolutely heavenly, my favorite part about Taqueria Santa Cruz is its bright orange walls! The vibrant walls put a smile on my face for absolutely no reason other than I think, “Damn! Those are bright!” every time I walk in. The walls never get old and surprise you every time you enter the store. Taqueria Santa Cruz is located at 891 N.E. Hogan Drive, Gresham. The business is open Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.