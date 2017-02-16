Compensated positions available with ASG

Several job positions have opened up with Mt. Hood’s Associated Student Government, including administrative assistant working with the Student Activities Board and the Elections Committee, and marketing director.

There also are several positions opening on the Student Senate.

The Student Activities Board, or SAB, is responsible for many campus events, such as this week’s Noche de Pasion. Duties for an administrative assistant include clerical work, such as filing and maintaining records. The position would be compensated with a six-credit (per term) tuition waiver.

Student senators have the opportunity to get an inside look at the democratic process here on campus, while earning a six-credit waiver. According to the Mt Hood website, “Senators represent the official voice of the students at MHCC…Each senator may represent an academic or student services area on campus. The senate provides final approval for all legislation, and the student fee budget.”

The Director of Marketing position provides a larger tuition waiver, 12 credits per term. The work requires more of a time commitment, and students interested in applying are encouraged by ASG President Kelly Bernardino to have a background in graphic design. Duties include weekly updates on all ASG social media platforms and creation of promotional material for ASG-sponsored events, and updating photographs on the MHCC website and in the Student Union.

The tuition waivers are an excellent way to offset education costs.

Those interested should reach out to ASG, located in the MHCC Student Union, or reach out to Bernardino at asgp@mhcc.edu.