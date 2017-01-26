First instructor brought German culture to MHCC

MHCC’s first German language instructor, Gerda Matthias, died peacefully in her home in Battle Ground, Washington on Dec. 29. She was 93.

Gerda was born on May 4, 1923, in Falkenburg Pomerania (now Poland) Germany. At the end of World War II as the Russians neared the city, she and her family fled to Schleswig, Germany. Shortly thereafter she found work with the Americans in southern Germany where she met and married a U.S. Army soldier, Lawrence Pearson. A year later, twin daughters Karin and Patricia were born.

In December 1952, Gerda boarded a naval ship in Bremerhaven, Germany with her 6 month-old babies to join her husband in Hoquiam Washington. She returned to Germany to visit family five years later and upon her return the couple divorced. She found work teaching a German night class at the “Y” where she met one of her students, Jim Matthias. They married in Aberdeen, Washington in 1959. She often joked, “It was a good thing he married me; he never would have passed!”

The family moved to Portland in 1962 where she followed her ambitions for a teaching career.

Gerda attended Portland State and later Marylhurst University where she received her master’s degree in education. While she waited for a full-time job she substituted at various Portland high schools in German, French and even one time at Benson Tech in shop class.

Among the initial faculty members at the brand-new college, Gerda was the first German instructor hired at MHCC, where she taught from 1966 to 1988.

Beyond class, her students were actively involved in outreach activities in the community, including:

Teaching German to children at the Powell Valley Elementary School in Gresham by putting on puppet shows and singing German songs

Cutting down a Christmas tree and hauling it by horse-drawn hay wagon through the streets of Gresham while singing Christmas carols as they made their way to the MHCC campus;

The annual event each Easter morning where they would meet at the campus and drive to Multnomah Falls without speaking a word to one another. German Club members hiked to the top of the falls in the dark before it was light, to drink out of the stream. This was an old German tradition, that by drinking water from a stream that ran from east to west, it would bring good health for another year.

Gerda also arranged for students to work in Germany during the summer, to perfect their German. The German Club met several times a month at her home in Gresham where they sang German and American folk songs and danced the Schottische and Polka in the Matthias’ garage.

In 1990, Gerda and Jim moved to Battle Ground where she lived until her death. After retirement, she found a new passion – watercolor painting. Throughout her lifetime, she also enjoyed traveling the globe, returning to visit family in Germany and Norway, as well as seeing Turkey, Yugoslavia, Austria, Hawaii, Mexico, and, closer to home, California and Arizona.

She is survived by her twin daughters, Karin Pearson-King of Vancouver, Washington, and Pat Olney of Battle Ground.

A celebration of her life will be held this spring for family and friends.