Grim reality looms due to possible repeal of DACA

With a lot of conversation about possible repercussions of Donald Trump’s presidency, moving to Canada is a popular escapist fantasy. But, with all jokes aside, many people’s lives will be drastically affected by some of the policies advocated on the campaign trail.

Immigration reform is a prominent aspect of Trump’s platform, and he vowed to repeal DACA, an executive order signed in 2014 by President Barack Obama. DACA (or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) allows certain undocumented immigrants to the U.S. who entered before their sixteenth birthday and before June 2007 to receive a renewable two-year work permit and exemption from deportation, but does not provide a path to citizenship. Among other things, DACA enables people to get driver’s licenses, health care, build credit, have a legal job, and, in many cases, pursue a college degree.

We sat down with a student here at MHCC (who asked to remain anonymous) who is able to attend the college, in part, thanks to DACA.

How long have you lived in the U.S.?

(F)or approximately 28 years.

What was your legal status prior to the enactment of DACA?

When I was 23 years old, my father (of legal resident status) petitioned for my lawful residency. My case is still pending. I am 30 going on 31. This gives you an idea of how long the process can take.

What differences has DACA made in your life?

DACA has made all the difference in the quality of my life. I can get a license, bank account, job, travel within the U.S., etc. Everyday things that are a necessity to thrive, those things that are taken for granted, mean safety and security to me.

Are there any opportunities you would not have had without DACA?

Without DACA I would be forced to survive here by means that are against my values. For example: tolerate abuse (sexual assault) in my job just to keep my (unlawful) employment. Sadly, before DACA, I lived a life believing I didn’t deserve basic rights. This was due to internalized oppression. I would not be able to have a voice against my oppressors if it wasn’t for DACA.

As president-elect, Donald Trump has expressed that he wants to repeal Obama’s executive orders (DACA being one). What are some of your thoughts/opinions on the possible repercussions of a repeal?

I was guaranteed (I can’t remember if it was by my attorney) that my information would not be given over to ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). Whether that will change under Trump, I don’t know. I feel powerless but not helpless. I don’t know what to expect of the new government and now, my neighbors. The thought of returning to my country of origin, a country that I don’t know, concerns me. I cannot begin to imagine what the transition would be like.

You mentioned earlier you prefer to be transparent. Given the current political climate, has that changed at all?

Due to the threat of deportation, I am now having the conversation with more of my acquaintances. I’m not saying good-bye, I just want them to know that their fellow church member /co-worker/ classmate/ friend may soon be affected, and that they will be affected too, to some degree.

Is there a community on campus for students who would be affected by this or students who wish to support them?

Debbie Derr, MHCC president, sent out a message in conjunction with Melinda Bullen, Diversity Resource Center coordinator, stating that Mt. Hood aims to provide a safe, welcoming campus for all students. The DRC exists to give students a safe space and provide them with a place where they can share any feelings or anxieties they may have.