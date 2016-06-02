MHCC set to host OHSU birth control research

This summer, OHSU (Oregon Health & Science University) will be conducting research in partnership with Mt. Hood Community College to determine whether or not MHCC needs an ongoing birth control research center.

“We are interested in looking at contraception use within a community college population,” said Dr. Jaqueline Lamme, OHSU instructor and principal investigator for the study.

OHSU partnered with student activities coordinator David Sussman and Mt. Hood Associated Student Government (ASG) to bring the study to the campus.

“MHCC is an excellent place for this type of study… as there is not currently a student health clinic on campus and the Planned Parenthood Clinic near campus has been closed for several years,” said Dr. Lamme.

The research will be done in the modular buildings that formerly held the Head Start program – near the lower Parking Lots J and K. The study is planned to run for three months during summer term. There is a minimum threshold of 100 students needed for meaningful study results, according to Dr. Lamme. “The exact length of time we will be located on campus will somewhat depend on how quickly enrollment takes place,” she said.

Those participating in the study will have the option to choose their preferred FDA-approved method of birth control. Once enrolled in the study, students will have access to resources on campus for three months, then will continue with the study through email questionnaires for a year.

“Our hope is to be able to enroll students throughout the summer,” said Dr. Lamme. “If we need to continue into the fall we will have to renegotiate with Mount Hood about staying in the (modular) spaces.”

The study is currently only taking place at Mt. Hood, and will help determine if larger studies will be done in the future, she said.

For more information, anyone interested is encouraged to contact the Women’s Health Research Unit Confidential Recruitment Line at: (503) 494-3666, or email whru@ohsu.edu.

Bullet point in info box:

You may be eligible for this study if you are:

-A woman between 17-30 years of age;

-Enrolled in a 2-year certificate program at MHCC with at least one semester left;

-Looking to start birth control or switch from your current method;

-At risk for pregnancy;

-Seeking to avoid pregnancy for the next year.