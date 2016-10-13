New coordinator hopes safety practices to transcend MHCC

Ron Myers, Mt. Hood’s recently hired environmental health and safety coordinator, hopes to positively impact the college by encouraging employees and students to make safety a daily lifestyle.

Myers applied to work for MHCC when he first moved to Oregon, but didn’t get the position. He got hired at Vigor Shipyards as a senior safety manager, but lost his job when his position got eliminated during a mass layoff in the shipbuilding and repair industry.

He later found the position that he originally applied for at Mt. Hood was revised, so he reapplied, “and it just sort of clicked. Everything clicked right away,” he said. “It was the place (where) I wanted to work.”

Myers started working in the hazardous materials remediation business in 1985, removing asbestos. He progressed through different positions in the industry until he realized that “the guys that were really not having to break their backs working were the guys that were monitoring,” he said.

Eventually, he got into the business of industrial hygiene – improving the health and safety of people at work through smarter workplace training and habits and environmental practices, such as reducing toxins or chemicals in building or cleaning materials.

In 2000, Myers became a leader in helping hazardous material managers for the King County, Washington, wastewater and transit groups. He became infatuated with occupational safety while working as a construction manager for hazardous materials for the Port of Seattle, after completing the University of Washington’s construction manager’s program.

In general, Myers is most concerned with ergonomics and biomechanics “as it relates to facility and industrial hygiene,” he explained. He said he will examine many practices his Mt. Hood predecessors have developed “standard operating procedures” with hopes of improving them even more.

Myers said the regulations and programs his forerunners set forth are commendable: The college “from my experience in the last 25 years has one of the best health and safety programs that I’ve ever seen,” he said.

He said he wants to get MHCC’s teams and committees to involve the college with OSHA’s voluntary protections program (VPP) – “a gold star program for safety,” he explained. “I don’t believe that there’s any community college that has ever achieved that status.”

Aside from industrial safety, Myers is a retired motocross racer who still enjoys the sport with his son. He is also into winter sports. “I live in Brightwood (near the actual Mount Hood), so obviously, we snowboard like crazy in the wintertime.”

With his work, Myers hopes to leave his footprint on the campus workplace. He said his mark of success will be encouraging everyone he works with, and having all of Mt. Hood’s stakeholders make “safety a daily lifestyle value for everybody.”