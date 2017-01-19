Adjusted financial aid winter schedule

We understand students are concerned with what’s going on with Mt. Hood and how Winter Term is starting – a snow-delayed scramble. Here’s what you should know after the extended winter break:

Today (Jan. 20): Financial Aid will be disbursed.

Monday, Jan. 23: Last day to add or drop a course, at 11:59 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23: Bookstore refund deadline.

Monday, Jan. 23: Refund deadline for students wanting to drop a course by 11:59 p.m. Any later date will result on charges you will be responsible for.

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Financial Aid census. All attendance/participation records will be locked at on that date and your financial aid adjusted to those courses you are registered for and that instructors declare you have attended. If you drop a course after your financial aid has been paid, you will be required to pay these unearned funds back to the college.

Be sure to check in with your instructors or advisers to double-check that you’re on track with your assignments and are properly registered for classes. Don’t forget to check your Saints email for messages from any faculty and staff.

Questions?:

Advising: Advising@mhcc.edu

Financial aid: Finaid.mail@mhcc.edu

Registration and Records: A&R@mhcc.edu

Student Accounts and Financial Services: CustomerService@mhcc.edu