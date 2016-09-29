Barney’s Briefs, Sept. 30

$2.1 million Grant from U.S. Department of Education

Mt. Hood Community College will receive a U.S. Department of Education Title III Grant, totaling more than $2 million, officials announced Tuesday.

The grant comes from the “Strengthening Institutions Program,” which helps serve low-income students by providing resources to select colleges. MHCC plans to give improved student orientation, assessment, tutoring, mentoring and other opportunities to eligible students, the school said.

The money will come to Mt. Hood over a five-year span. MHCC will receive approximately $430,000 each year – the first distribution of funds being expected by Saturday.

Fall Jobs Fest NW

Students, alumni, community members and local high school students have the opportunity to meet prospective employers on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the MHCC Student Union, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair can help students gain internships and part-time employment in their field of study. Some companies offer tuition reimbursement to students, along with possible seasonal work.

The next job fair will be hosted on Nov. 2 in the Vista Dining Hall, over the same hours.

For more information about the most updated list of employers registered for the Fall Jobs Fest, contact the Career Planning and Counseling Center at: 503-491-7432.

Stark Exit change

Starting this week, and through Oct. 14, the Stark Street exit (from the MHCC lower parking lots onto Southeast Stark Street) has a “right turn only” sign and flashing light installed to direct drivers east on the busy street.

The plan will be used during “major construction events” and first two weeks of each term, under recommendation of Facilities Management and Public Safety due to concerns over long lines of vehicles backed up at the exit (by drivers attempting to turn left).

In the future, the sign will be installed at the beginning two weeks of each term at Mt. Hood.