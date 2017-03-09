DRC features exhibit focus about Cuba

The Diversity Resource Center, located in the Student Union, has staged its featured exhibit for the month of March. The exhibit is tilted “Cuba: Change, Challenge, and Courage,” made by MHCC employee Laura Lyons. It features black-and-white photographs from a recent research excursion to Cuba, as well as writings. Today (March 10) the DRC will host a discussion and Q & A session from 2 to 3 p.m. with Lyons, on the topic of her research and experience in the country.