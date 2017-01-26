Barney’s Briefs Jan. 27, 2017

Filmmaker Brian Lindstrom to talk for Mouths of Others event

Filmmaker and director Brian Lindstrom will visit Mt. Hood’s Visual Arts Theatre to speak from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. He will be featured as part of the Humanities department “Mouths of Others” speaker series.

Lindstrom directed “Alien Boy: the Life and Death of James Chasse,” a film about a schizophrenic man who died while in custody of Portland police.

His most recent documentary, “Mothering Inside,” is about how women in the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility keep their relationships with their families going.

– Greg Leonov

Coyotes on campus

Thursday, an alert was sent out to MHCC students and staff that coyotes have been spotted in the woods behind the campus. These animals were seen wandering in the areas near the art buildings. Anyone using the trail heading to Beaver/Kelly Creek should be cautious but also may enjoy a chance to admire them.

– Greg Leonov