Due to snow, ice and MHCC’s many closures, the Advocate wasn’t able to publish our 12th issue of the year. We chose instead to make this issue 12 pages to try to catch up, as all Mt. Hood students, staff and faculty are doing. We will have 30 issues this school year, rather than 31, but we wanted to make this issue considerably better than it could have been. Thank you for supporting our student-run paper.