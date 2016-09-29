Plan scholarships online in near future

Looking to earn some money towards school through scholarships? Winter Term is the time to jump into some free money to go to school.

Mt. Hood Community College will start offering scholarships in January. Say you plan on transferring to another school: There are scholarships for which you can apply year-round. The current process is on paper, but starting in January, everything will be going digital.

If you’ve been awarded a scholarship, you can go to the Financial Aid offices at MHCC to check up on how much you have remaining to use.

Corporations such as Nike, Fred Meyer, and other private institutions award scholarships year-round and will tell you how much you’ve been awarded and how long you have to use it.

During this Fall Term, test runs will be made for a scholarship workshop program at Mt. Hood. Using your student login information that you would use to access the MHCC website, you can improve at essay writing and other skills you will need to succeed in your scholarship application process. According to Marcy Gilchrist, MHCC Foundation/alumni scholarship specialist, the program will be running in Winter Term.

MHCC isn’t currently accepting new scholarship applications for Fall Term.

If you aren’t sure how to get started on applying for scholarships, visit: mhcc.edu/scholarships.

“My advice is to apply. I think that a lot of students assume that they don’t qualify and they already count themselves out,” said Gilchrist. “What my goal is, (given) there are already current essay writing sessions and scholarship workshops, make the time to attend one.”

She recommends investing one or two hours of your personal time for the opportunity to earn $500 to $4,000 towards classes. And, you never know if you could have been accepted if you never apply.

When the application process opens in January, you can find different scholarships to help you succeed in school. After applying, you will know by Spring Term if you’ve been given any awards. Remember that the scholarship rewards you earn will only be usable from January 2017 to January 2018.

“In January, when we have scholarship workshops, go to them,” Gilchrist said. “Because we have great staff members, faculty, and tutors who are very knowledgeable on how to construct an essay that really makes your message clear.”