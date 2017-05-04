Robotic manufacturing program to launch this fall

Starting this fall, Mt. Hood will offer an associate degree program for Mechatronics to students who apply and get accepted.

Looking to cutting-edge technology, the program would train individuals to maintain and care for automated systems and the machinery involved in those systems.

The main class will be located in Room 1658, but will move to the new Applied Technology building if Mt. Hood’s upcoming bond measure passes.

When starting, students will learn the basics of electricity. “The program really starts with a basic fundamental knowledge of AC/DC circuits, so electrical circuits and mechanical drive systems,” said Andy Dryden, transfer adviser and instructor of engineering at MHCC. “Then, building on each of these, we look at things like pneumatics and hydraulics, so that’s air-powered tools, and hydraulically powered tools and systems.”

Students will learn the workings of motor drives and conveyor systems. Then, during the last few terms, “students will learn about programmable logic controllers, which is essentially an industrial computer that interfaces with motor drives and sensing systems and things like that on a factory manufacturing line,” said Dryden.

To get accepted into the program, students have to place into Math 60 and be able to read and write at a college level.

Currently, the college has a few robotic arms that are used in manufacturing settings.

Planning for the MHCC program started a few years ago.

“The college president and administration went out to industry and said, ‘How can we serve you better?’ said Dryden. “And a lot of area manufacturers said, ‘Hey, we really need people that can maintain and troubleshoot our manufacturing facilities.’ ”

In setting up the program, Mt. Hood officials worked with local businesses to set up an advisory committee, according to Dryden. Businesses on the committee are: Microchip, ON Semiconductor, Leatherman Tool Group, Teeny Foods, GrovTec, and Boeing.

“It’s interesting, because each of those are a separate industry – like, Boeing is airplanes, Teeny Foods is a commercial baker, and Leatherman makes small multi-tools, so (they’re) pretty diverse in what they’re actually manufacturing,” said Dryden.

“The skills you’re learning in this program will allow you to work in all sorts of different industries on their automation processes.”

Dryden said students finishing the program could stand to make between $22 and $26 an hour, for starters. “It’s a very applied, hands-on job. You’re working with tools making things work,” he said.

Applications are currently being accepted for the new program, starting Fall Term.

More information is available at mhcc.edu/mechatronics.