Scenes From Last Week’s Protests

This past Friday, or #J20 as Twitter would have it, I attended a march in Portland protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump. I arrived at Pioneer Square around 2:30 p.m., and the block filled up piecemeal over the next half-hour.

Starting at 3, an hour or so of speeches followed, and excellent speeches they were: There were a couple of delegates who voted for Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention in July; a woman with Call To Safety; a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU); a member of Resistance Portland; and a particularly moving speech from a woman with Portland Tenants United, among others. The speakers professed their gratitude to the assembly, as well as urging the crowd to remain nonviolent and peaceful.

As the sun began to set, the crowd (numbered at 10,000 by the organizers) headed out and down Sixth Avenue.

The atmosphere was festive, at first. Lots of chanting, laughing and singing. It turned distinctly less festive, however, as we started marching through Old Town. I passed two broken windows, though it was impossible to tell if these were broken by protesters. Business owners stood outside their storefronts, watching the protesters march and announcing their presence. By the time we reached the Burnside Bridge, I found myself face-to-face with a line of impassive police in full riot gear, batons out, with an officer behind them advising the crowd to turn around and cease the attempt to cross. I watched a man two people to my left start shoving an officer, shouting “F#@k Ted Wheeler!” The officer pushed him back, and when he kept pushing I watched the man get pepper sprayed. On-site medics affiliated with the protest rushed to his aid, pouring milk on the affected areas.

We turned, and marched toward another bridge after that, and the mood in the crowd started getting a little heated. I heard several refrains of “A-C-A-B, all cops are bastards!” We arrived at what I believe was the Hawthorne Bridge, and were met again by a line of riot police. We started marching farther south toward the Ross Island Bridge, and met yet another line of police, this time at Waterfront Park.

Some violence between the protesters and the police occurred at this time, and I left shortly after that. Getting tossed around is great and all, but I found myself directing the outrage and anger that I (justifiably so) feel toward our president instead toward the police officers of our city. This was unfortunate. Passion is important, civil disobedience in the face of injustice a responsibility, but I believe the police are not ultimately the enemy on this one.

I didn’t witness it, but later heard on the news that the protest was dispersed about an hour after that with tear gas. According to the police blotter, there also were five arrests made, of persons age 18-41, on charges of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor in Oregon. Disorderly conduct consists of any of the following: fighting or violent behavior; making unreasonable noise; disturbing lawful assembly of persons without lawful authority; or obstructing vehicular or pedestrian traffic in a public way.