Vandals expose Public Safety gap

“I found out at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning,” said Eric Machado, risk and safety management director for MHCC, regarding en estimated $35,000 in vandalism the Mt. Hood campus suffered over the summer.

On Aug. 20, Public Safety personnel reported this: “CMISC I/Theft II/Offensive Littering: Unknown subjects caused property damage to planter boxes, outdoor lights, cooling systems; they tipped over vending machines; they damaged recycle & newspaper bins; they caused damage to an MHCC vehicle.”

Though the vending machine damage cost the school nothing, the intruders impaired the school’s cooling system, which generated the most harm. Due to overheating “we had some computer system failures,” said Machado.

For weeks, students and staff could see the tipped-over cement planters and benches, along with a back-up generator for the broken cooling system.

MHCC’s property insurance policy has a $25,000 deductible for each incident, noted Machado. That’s money right out of Mt. Hood’s pocket. Also, the policy does not cover the “effort it took for Facilities and Public Safety workers to respond,” he said. He said he still has not settled the claim, as the damage count is still not fully set.

But, with the damage totaling at least $35,000, one has to wonder how such a event was able to happen.

The vandalism wasn’t stopped in-progress because “there is not Public Safety (presence) at all hours,” said Wayne Feagle, head of Public Safety at Mt. Hood. A year ago it was proposed that MHCC did not need a 24-hour watch. Following the model of other community colleges, with the exception of those colleges with student dorms, Mt. Hood reduced its Public Safety office hours.

In this incident, only one security camera was able to catch the perpetrators walking by, though “it wasn’t enough that we could identify them,” said Feagle.

Currently, Public Safety is looking to see what security measures it can put in place to better protect the AC unit.

Feagle emphasized that “if even one staff/student is on campus, there has to be a Public Safety officer as well. (It’s) an expectation set by our president Debbie Derr: When students are here, we are here to protect them.”

However, we at the Advocate also want to know what measures Public Safety and Facilities will take to better protect the campus as a whole.

How much security camera coverage does MHCC really have if only one camera was able to see the vandals on that night?

We wonder whether or not the change in Public Safety hours is an unwise budget cutback. Would MHCC have saved money by employing another (overnight) officer, rather then paying out this $25,000 deductible, and in the future, possibly more? Was the cost of this vandalism worth the cutbacks? And what could’ve happened if students were on campus that night?

We at the Advocate strongly recommend the administration to take a second look at those cutbacks. We advise Mt. Hood to have 24-hour officers on campus so that an event like this, or worse, does not occur.