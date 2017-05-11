PonyBoy Peterman’s Declaration of Candidacy

Declaration of Candidacy for the ASG Office of 2017-2018

“We, PonyBoy Peterman and Carey Mcintosh, hereby declare our candidacy for the 2017-2018 office of ASG President and Vice-president respectively, in the Associated Students of Mt. Hood Community College.

We believe that it is important to create strong incentives for students to remain on campus. Our vision for the upcoming school year is based around student success, and much of our efforts will be towards promoting resources already on campus that are built to accompany many different versions of success. It is common to see students at MHCC who work full-time jobs, have kids, and still work full time to complete their degree. Many times students also will enter the college straight from high school with no real plan for their future in academics beyond transferring to a university in two years.

We recognize the strong needs to accompany the many different kinds of students on campus, and their individual versions of success. We also recognize the need to provide many different kinds of resources. We want to retain our campus’ reputation for innovation and affordability, and approach student success as not only occupational success, but to also view it as a lifelong journey for mental, physical, cultural, and interpersonal competency.

Our primary goals are as follows: