The Advocate backs choices in hard elections

This one was easy. Sonny Yellott's continued dedication to obstruction, cantankery, and dissemination of racist bullshit (check his Facebook) pretty much ensured this endorsement. The only criteria we were looking for in his opponent was a pulse. That being said, we hope Mattson brings the three Rs of her campaign – restoration, resources and respect – to the Mt. Hood District board.

Jim Zordich:

After lengthy and careful deliberation, the Advocate staff chooses to endorse Jim Zordich to keep his board position. He’s a good guy. He’s also running unopposed.

Jack Kondrasuk:

This one was, by far, the hardest of the three to decide. On the one hand, Dianne McKeel's credentials are impeccable: two-term Multnomah County commissioner, and former executive director of the West Columbia Gorge Chamber of Commerce, to boot. Kondrasuk, by contrast, has little experience serving directly on a board. He also seems a little clueless, in comparison with McKeel's savvy.

It is this exact quality, however, that ultimately swayed our vote to Kondrasuk. McKeel just feels a little fishy. Her husband's a real estate developer who secured a multi-million dollar deal in the same county where she was a commissioner, on which she commented "It was important to me that we were really deliberate about how we develop(ed) these lands." Deliberate, indeed.

Additionally, as commissioner she advocated for a sexual health awareness campaign that would have endorsed the use of a medication that her son's employer manufactures.

Kondrasuk doesn’t seem like he’s ever read a college budget, by contrast. To us, that’s okay. He doesn’t seem to be in it for any other reason than because he thinks that colleges play a really important role in society, and wants to do whatever he can to further that mission. We’ve got some excellent faculty who can bring him up to speed on budgeting.

In short, we’re endorsing Kondrasuk because savvy, we’ve got – it’s heart that we need.