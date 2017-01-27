Oregon high school graduation rates are a failure

The new numbers have recently come out: Oregon’s high school graduation rate has climbed one percentage point over the last year, but unfortunately, it has only reached a total average of 75 percent.

This means one of every 4 people in Oregon who start high school will be a dropout.

While any upward momentum is obviously a good thing, this shows that Oregon’s graduation rates aren’t near where most people think they should be, and signals a long, uphill battle to improve Oregon’s educational future.

At the other end of the spectrum, we see states such as New Jersey and Iowa, with 90 and 91 percent, respectively. With an overall national average of 83 percent, this puts Oregon almost 10 percent behind the average at 74.8.

As recently as 2013, Portland had an average graduation rate of 68.7 percent, absolutely dismal by any stretch of the imagination. The most recent figures show Portland’s rate at 75.5 percent, for which Portland Public Schools deserves some credit, and shows that Oregon is at least pushing the needle in the right direction.

However, Oregon as a whole remains as 48th in the U.S., ahead of only Nevada and New Mexico, in graduation rates.

There are several factors that can contribute these low numbers, from funding issues, administration failures and measurement criteria inaccuracies. This is the second system used for measuring grad rates in recent history; within the last system used Oregon repeatedly ranked dead last in the nation.

There is some new hope on the horizon with the passing of Oregon’s Measure 98 in November 2016. This measure, when fully implemented, will support dropout-prevention programs and combat absenteeism, as well as support vocational, technical, and college readiness programs in Oregon high schools that can be critical in keeping students in school

For the 2012-2013 school year, Oregon spent $9,543 per public school student. The average across the United States was $10,700. Across the U.S. that year, reported graduation rates averaged to about 81.4 percent, while Oregon had the second-lowest public school graduation rate at 68.7 percent.

But the it’s not just about the money being spent.

We need to do more than funding if we’re going to ensure that the average Oregonian student is finishing their education. According to the graduation data from the state, groups such as special needs students, African-American or Native-American students, and English as a Second Language (ESL) students are among those struggling the most.

It seems there are distinct groups suffering under the current system, and as a state, we need to put a focus on making sure that these groups are nurtured and educated correctly before these students become further disenfranchised.

Oregon school districts need to make sure any new money they receive from Measure 98 goes to ensure that everyone is getting the education they are due, and that no one is left uneducated.

If graduation rates remain low, then it’s really a low grade for all of us Oregonians as a whole. When students fail to graduate, they can’t contribute as much economically, and are more likely to be a drain on public resources, causing higher taxes for the rest of us. And, of course, the students aren’t at fault if the educational system is setting them up for failure.

Giving our children the best education we can, and making sure that they finish that education is a test that Oregon can’t afford to fail. Oregon must do all it can to help it’s students learn what they need to graduate, and succeed in life.

If we can’t do that as a state, then we truly do deserve an F.