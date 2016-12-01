Letter to the Editor: everyone is welcome here

Dear MHCC Students,

As with any election in a democratic society, and especially so in the wake of the recent presidential election, change can bring about great uncertainty, confusion and worry about what impact it has for us at an individual level. There are students attending MHCC right now who are fearful and anxious about what the future may bring under our country’s new leadership. There are fears around deportation, accessibility of financial resources to attend college, and potential impacts on our laws that protect individuals from harassment and discrimination. These concerns are very personal and very real and even if you personally are not feeling this anxiety, I would not be surprised if someone close to you – a family member or friend, co-worker or classmate – was living this anxiety right now.

It is one of the college’s core beliefs that “we are a dynamic community of intercultural learners committed to meeting the evolving needs of an increasingly interconnected global society.” As the president of Mt. Hood Community College I must reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment on our campus and throughout our district. MHCC is committed to providing a respectful, inclusive and accessible learning environment for every student.

In accordance with state legislation, Oregon is already a sanctuary state. Oregon law provides that no state law enforcement agency will be called, “for the purpose of detecting or apprehending persons whose only violation of law is that they are persons of foreign citizenship present in the U.S. in violation of federal immigration laws.” We are embracing the principles of a sanctuary state through our actions, and will we continue to do so as we support and welcome current and future students at MHCC.

To that end, MHCC:

Will not release confidential student information on any matter, including immigration status, to any federal agency unless required to do so by law.

Will take steps to provide information and support to undocumented students confronted with immigration challenges.

Will form a DACA/undocumented student task force to work with community partners in providing access to appropriate expertise for legal and other supports services.

Will provide training to faculty and staff on supporting students experiencing discrimination.

Will be a safe and respectful venue for debate, discourse and discussion about these important topics.

We have resources on campus that can help if you have encountered situations that have not been respectful; where you have felt harassed or discriminated against; or if you simply need someone to talk to. Please, share those concerns with a friend, family member or reach out to someone here on campus:

AVID Learning Center: Gresham Campus, Room 3315

Counseling Office: Gresham Campus, Room 1152

Diversity Resource Center: Gresham Campus, Room 1050

Public Safety: Gresham Campus, Room 2330

Maywood Park Center, Room 222

Bruning Center, Dean of Health Occupations

Our students are why we are here, and why we have served the East County for the past five decades. Our students are at the heart of our mission: Transforming Lives/Building Community, and through our actions we hope to embody that sentiment in everything we do.

My actions will be to continue the conversation, make every effort to provide a safe and welcoming environment and drive further goals in support of the united and positive vision of who we are here at Mt. Hood Community College.

Debbie Derr

President, Mt. Hood Community College