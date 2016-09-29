Mt. Hood and Portland State swap coaches

At the end of Spring Term, Mt. Hood Community College lost its veteran softball coach, Meadow McWhorter. The beloved – and very successful – coach left MHCC to pursue higher goals, taking the softball head coaching job at Portland State University, which competes at the NCAA Division I level.

As PSU takes the cherished Saints coach, Mt. Hood in turn gains one of the Vikings’ esteemed softball players, Brittany Hendrickson.

During her senior year playing at PSU in 2015, Hendrickson “was an offensive force to be reckoned with,” as the MHCC athletics web page said, having led the Vikings in most offensive categories. She was also an outstanding scholar-athlete, having been named to the All Big-Sky Academic Teams (for) 2011-2015.

After graduating from Portland State, Hendrickson worked as the assistant coach at Concordia University Irvine, in Southern California.

The new coach is thankful to be a part of the Mount Hood community, she said.

“It’s been, historically, one of the best softball programs in the NWAC,” said Hendrickson about MHCC. Last year, McWhorter led the Saints to the Northwest Athletic Conference title (for the fifth time in eight years), leaving the new Saints coach with a high bar to meet.

Though young, Hendrickson sees her age as an advantage. Having just recently graduated, she believes she can relate to her players more with their struggles of being a full-time student and athlete.

“It’s interesting to see her both on and off the field,” said Saints freshman infielder Hannah Holiday.

Hendrickson on the field “knows exactly what she’s talking about” and off the field can have “a total blonde moment,” giving the coach character, Holiday said. Speaking with both returning sophomores and new freshman players from the team, one can easily tell they seem fond of their new coach.

The team’s first informal practice game is scheduled for Saturday. However, poor weather could force postponement until next spring, before the Saints 2017 season starts for real in February, Hendrickson said.

For more information on Mt. Hood softball, go to: mhcc.edu/softball and stay tuned for more softball news in the Advocate come Spring Term.