Mt. Hood excited to host Tracktown USA

Mt. Hood has been honored with the opportunity to host a professional Tracktown USA Summer Series meet on July 2, pulling the best of the nations top athletes to one Summer competition.

It will be one of two regional team track meets held across the country, with San Francisco hosting the other on June 29. The championship will be held in New York on July 6, and will be televised on ESPN.

It’s a great opportunity for Mt. Hood to host an event for Tracktown USA. A nonprofit organization based in Eugene, Tracktown USA has won the right to host major competitions in Eugene and Portland recently.

Tracktown USA’s Summer Series is a new concept that brings together some of America’s best track and field athletes. It is comprised of four professional teams that will be drafted, representing Portland, Philadelphia, New York, and San Francisco.

The group organized the 2014 IAAF World Junior Championships and 2015 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships (both in Eugene), the 2016 IAAF World Indoor Championships (Portland), the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials (Eugene), and is organizing the 2021 IAAF World Track and Field Championships.

Kim Hyatt, Mt. Hood athletic director, is pleased to land the event.

“We believe this is a very exciting opportunity for the college and the community to have a track and field meet of this caliber,” Hyatt said.

Last year a regional meet was held at Hayward Field, the Oregon Ducks’ track and field venue. But Hayward is undergoing a major remodel to prepare for the 2021 World championship meet, leaving organizers with the need to find a new home, for at least the time being.

That’s where MHCC came in.

This isn’t the first time Mt. Hood has had the opportunity to host a big event. In fact, it used to be considered one of the top tracks in the Northwest. But by 2013, the running track was in such poor condition the school couldn’t host such events. Finally, in 2014 the school resurfaced the track for the first time since 1994, part of a $280,000 renovation.

With the track again in great condition, MHCC hosted the NWAC track and field championships last May – just like they had several times before.

The Tracktown meet offers Mt. Hood more opportunity to regain its reputation as a “fantastic facility” and a top track and field in the Northwest, Hyatt noted. Thanks to the 2014 renovation, it doesn’t appear any more major improvements are needed for the event.

She also pointed to Saints staff’s year-round work. “Our past and current track and field coaches have always gone above and beyond to work with meet organizers to provide a first-class experience for everyone involved,” something she believes drew the attention of the Tracktown leaders, she said.

It is not yet clear what ticket prices will look like, or if MHCC students and staff will be receiving a discounted price. It’s also unknown if MHCC students will be involved at any point, such as the setup, takedown, or even running the snack shack during the event, Hyatt said.