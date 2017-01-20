Mt. Hood men set high goal

The Mt. Hood men’s basketball team has set the bar high for itself heading into division play, with the high hopes of winning a championship.

The Saints were off to a solid start, at 7-4 overall early this month, but have lost their last two games – bringing them to 7-6 and 1-2 in NWAC South Division play. Mt. Hood lost to Umpqua, 98-91, in a Monday makeup game, then to Clackamas Community College, 68-62, on Wednesday.

Despite the two losses, the goal is clear with this unit: The team wants to win the South and fight its way into the NWAC tournament Final Four.

The Saints say they’re jelling offensively, and defensively they’re coming together.

They believe they have the talent, especially on offense. Sophomore forward Cody Thompson said, “Our goal is to make it to NWACs and win. Most important is to just keep working hard and staying focused.” He’s definitely someone to listen to considering he’s leading the team in scoring, with more than 17 points per game and a little over five rebounds. He’s doing so with 46 percent field goal shooting.

Third in scoring is sophomore guard Elijah Fuller, with 13 points and a little under two steals per game. Fuller sees no reason this team can’t win the title this season.

“Championship or nothing. If we don’t get the NWAC ring, then the season was a fail,” Fuller said.

On the boards, forward Luke Anderson is getting the job done, pulling down a team high of seven-plus rebounds per game. He’s also scoring over 13 points while shooting a team-high 59 percent from the field.

Freshman point guard John Tibbs leads the team in assists, averaging just shy of five. He is also tied on the team in steals with Anderson, having grabbed 23 away so far. He’s really impressed with how unselfish the Saints are playing.

“Everybody is unselfish. We all want to learn, grow and win,” Tibbs said. “On the court we love each other and have each other’s back.” Because of that, he’s got big goals for the team. “Our expectations are honestly to come first out of the South and make it to the final four of the NWAC tournament,” he said.

Tibbs knows it won’t be easy, adding, “We are a guard-oriented team with no true bigs, so we are looking for major upsets with NIC (North Idaho College) and Spokane to be able to take the crown.”

Fuller seemed to agree, saying Mt. Hood constantly has something to work on. “Defense and rebounding. We can always can get better on defense and rebounding,” he said.

The Saints’ next game is tomorrow, Saturday, against Linn Benton Community College at home. Tipoff is at 4 pm.

Mt. Hood then plays Chemeketa Community College Monday, as a makeup game for the contest snowed out on Jan. 11. It will be played in Salem at 7:30 pm.