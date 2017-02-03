Mt. Hood women lose big to Clark College

The Saints harsh season continues to pound on.

They lost their seventh straight game of the season Wednesday night to Clark College, 60-41. That put Mt. Hood at 1-7 in South Region play, and 6-14 overall.

Wednesday saw the Saints struggle with some of the same problems they’ve been dealing with all season, namely, turnovers and field-goal percentage. Mt. Hood committed 27 turnovers, compared to Clark College’s 14. It wasn’t just the fact they were turning it over, it was the fact that defensively after most turnovers, they weren’t getting the stops they needed. Clark scored 30 points off turnovers. That’s 75 percent of the total points Mt. Hood scored, on the night.

Freshman Saints point guard Jessica Parker explained why turnovers have been a problem.

“We play too timid. We make mistakes we wouldn’t normally make if we weren’t afraid, if we were just playing basketball,” Parker said.

If they could limit turnovers, the Saints’ season might be going much differently. Especially given a game like this, where they lost by 19 points, but allowed 30 points off turnovers.

Parker suggested chemistry isn’t helping Mt. Hood on the court.

“Our team sometimes seems like it’s split in half, where half of us are on the same page, and half of us are not,” she said. “And we need to work on that more in practice, so we can know more how each other play.”

She also pointed to how young the Saints are. “We’re basically an all-freshman team. We don’t have that one sophomore team leader,” Parker said.

When the Saints were successful at getting shots up, simply put, they just weren’t falling. Mt. Hood on Wednesday shot only 23 percent from the field. And they shot 20 percent from behind the three-point arc.

Freshman guard Makenzie Whitney also tried to explain why the Saints struggled. “We couldn’t really execute on our plays… (Clark) played us a lot tighter on defense and they outhustled us.

In the end, Parker led Mt. Hood in scoring with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Five foot 7 inch guard Alicia Owens led the team in rebounds with seven, and also scored eight points.

The Saints’ next game is Saturday against Lane Community College at home. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

Mt. Hood will hope to turn the page on this losing streak with a win. But It won’t be easy: Lane is second in the NWAC South right now, at 6-1 in regional play and 17-3 overall.