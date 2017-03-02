Mt. Hood’s Plecker makes her comeback player profile

“Energy and laughter, she always makes things fun, no matter what it is,” is how Jessica Parker describes her Saints teammate and fellow point guard, Brooke Plecker.

Plecker is a strong leader on the Mt. Hood women’s basketball team. She’s averaging just over five points per game and two and half assists, leading the team with 60 assists on the season. If you’re watching her on the court, you’ll see her constantly communicating with her teammates.

After returning sophomore Jenessa Bodine had to quit the team due to her second season-ending injury, the team needed leaders to carry the Saints ‑ and Parker and Plecker became those leaders.

“Jess and I really had to step up, and take on being leaders,” Plecker said.

Her communication plays a role not just on game day, but every day at practice. She’s a constant vocal leader for the Saints. And head coach John Hawley appreciates what she does for the team.

“Brooke leads the team in shoot-around on game day. She does all the things that allow me to not worry about as a coach,” Hawley said. “Like making sure people are where they need to be and doing what they should be doing.”

Plecker said her goal in practice is clear: “I always want to make sure everyone is going hard and talking, bringing up the things that matter.”

Her leadership ability comes in part from her time at NBC camp (Northwest Basketball Camp) held at George Fox University when she was younger, which helped her become a more vocal person. Her father also had a big part in teaching her how to play basketball and be a good leader. “I got my outgoing personality from him,” she said.

Plecker’s path to college basketball hasn’t been an easy one. She grew up in Auburn, Washington, just outside Seattle and went to Auburn Adventist Academy. She had played basketball from third grade into her senior year when she tore her ACL, preventing her from finishing the season.

“I went to Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, (to) be a walk-on there but I didn’t get cleared from my ACL… so I decided to manage” for the team there, she said.

After waiting two years she got her chance to return to the court, this time at Mt. Hood. She had a difficult time getting back to where she was before her injury.

“My biggest struggle was not playing for two years, and just trying to get my IQ back up to speed, and me thinking I wasn’t at the level I thought I needed to be,” Plecker said. “So, I tried to work to get back to that level.”

Despite the long layoff, the Saints players still look up to her because she has the presence of a leader on the court and always wants to help. “I grew up in a leadership role, that’s my personality I guess,” she explained.

Plecker, still a freshman athletically, said she wants to come back next year to play basketball at Mt. Hood, but the odds of that are very slim.

“It would be my biggest hope that I could, but I am a transfer student and so (academic) credits are lining up that I won’t continue on here, just because,” she said. “But if an act of God happens then I will stay because I’d like to. I really like the coaching staff and my teammates.”

As the Saints women’s season draws to a close, Plecker is just now able to play basketball the way she could before her ACL injury.

“Lately I’ve been starting to feel that the season is coming to a close, (and) this might be my last year, it’s pretty sad,” she said. “I’m just, like, starting to pick back up from that terrible streak so, yeah, it is a little bit sad.”

This season has been a rebuilding season for Plecker as she tried to rebuild her basketball skills, and she is very thankful to the Mt. Hood coaching staff for its help.

“If we’re weak in one area (Hawley) makes sure we work on that area instead of neglecting it. He pushes us to be the best players we are and I really appreciate that about him,” she said.