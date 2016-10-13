Beavers upset the Golden Bears—a sign for the future?

Last Saturday, the Oregon State Beavers accomplished something they hadn’t since 2014, a football victory over another Pac-12 team. It’s been a rough couple of years since longtime head coach Mike Riley left, but things may be looking up for the Beavs after a huge overtime win over the California Golden Bears, 47-41.

It wasn’t an easy win nor was it pretty, but OSU, now 2-3 on the season, is hoping to build on it.

Entering the game, Cal was ranked 21st in the nation, the Beavers unranked and a clear underdog. Vegas oddsmakers had Cal as a 14-point favorite. But the Beavers came out fighting early, scoring 10 straight points in the first quarter. The second quarter began with a field goal from Cal, pulling them within seven. OSU answered back with a 25-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Darell Garretson, to go up 17-3.

Just before the half, Garretson threw a heartbreaking interception to Cal’s Raymond Davison, who returned it 39 yards for a score, pulling the Bears within 17-10. But the start of the third quarter washed away all bad feelings when OSU tailback Ryan Nall broke off an 80-yard run for seven more points, and a 24-10 Beaver lead. The Beavs then pulled away to lead 34-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

With just eight minutes remaining, OSU led 41-24. It appeared the game was out of reach and the Beavs on the way to their first Pac-12 victory with second-year coach Gary Andersen. But that’s when the tides turned. Cal’s Tre Watson ran for a touchdown with seven minutes remaining. Cal then got a huge defensive stop, and with under three minutes left Khalfani Muhammad ran for a 50-yard touchdown, pulling the game to 41-38.

The Golden Bears came up with yet another stop, and with five seconds left they kicked a game-tying, 39-yard field goal to force overtime.

In the OT, it was the Beavers who came up with the big stop, forcing Cal to settle for a field goal after three downs, giving the Bears a 44-41 lead. Now the game was in the Beavers’ hands: a field goal would tie it, a touchdown would win it. The Beavers pulled off the latter of the two, when Garretson ran in for a 16-yard touchdown on a keeper to win the game – his second rushing score of the game.

Garretson didn’t throw for a touchdown, and passed for just 85 yards on 24 attempts, and suffered two interceptions. He rushed for 105-yards and made plays when it mattered most, however. Nall was the Beavs’ key player, scoring three touchdowns while gaining 221 years on 14 carries. Backup OSU running back Artavis Pierce rushed for 58 yards on 13 carries and scored one touchdown.

This game won’t go down as a college football classic, or even one to remember; unless you’re a Beavers fan. What it was, is a key victory for a team on a 12-game losing streak against its Pac 12 opponents. The hope is this is a sign for the future, that maybe OSU (2-10 in 2015) is coming around. No, no national championships are in the Beavs’ near-future, but if things keep going their way they may be back in bowl games before you know it.