OSU women’s dominant season

The Oregon State women’s basketball team is again the Pac-12 champions and are ranked sixth nationally.

Which means OSU’s new athletic director, Scott Barnes, might need to buy a bigger trophy case, because I have a feeling the Beavers are going to be filling up the old one very soon.

With Sydney Wiese leading them, the Beavs have had an amazing few days. On Feb. 24, in front of a capacity crowd in Corvallis, the Beavs claimed a share of the Pac-12 title in a classic top-10, last-second showdown win over perennial contender Stanford. They then followed with a victory over Cal on Sunday to stand alone as (regular-seasons) conference champs.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 handed out its league awards, and plenty of them went to women in orange-and-black.

Head coach Scott Rueck took home his second Pac-12 coach of the year award, having led the Beavs to their third straight conference title. An Oregon State graduate, he began his coaching career at OSU seven years ago. When he arrived in Corvallis the program was at an all-time low. OSU had very few scholarship players, and little hope for success.

There’s little doubt in the role Rueck has played, taking the league’s bottom-of-the-barrel team to a national powerhouse. He is once again in the talk for the national coach of the year honor; last year, he finished second UConn’s Geno Auriemma (whose squad hasn’t lost a game in two-plus years).

Point guard Sydney Wiese, maybe the best player in OSU women’s history, was named to the All-Pac-12 first team. It’s the fourth time in her career, making her only the second OSU player to ever accomplish this (Tonja Kostic was the first).

Wiese became the all-time Pac-12 leader in three-point shots this season, and could bring home some more trophies soon. Not surprisingly, she’s on the watch list for several national awards. The senior is joined on the All-Pac-12 team by her teammate, junior center Marie Gulich, who received the honor for the first time after averaging 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds a game this season.

OSU guard Gabriella Hanson won the Pac-12 defensive player of the year award. She led Oregon State’s defense which was ranked as the No. 1 defense in the conference. The senior was often tabbed to shut down the opposing team’s best player, including Washington’s Kelsey Plum – who just broke the alltime Division I career scoring record. Hanson did a great job at slowing Plum down during the team’s only meeting with the Huskies this year.

Forward Breanna Brown joined Hanson in being recognized for her defense, joining her on the Pac-12 all-defensive team. The OSU redshirt junior made much improvement this year in blocking shots and rebounding. The 6 foot, 3 inch post will likely be in the running as the Pac-12 defensive player of the year next season, since Hanson will be gone.

OSU guard Mikalay Pivec was named to the All-freshman team. She was a five-star recruit out of Washington and has certainly lived up to the hype in Corvallis. The freshman started 21 games this year, and averaged 6.8 points per game.

Pivec will be one to watch next season, along with Brown, as Scott Rueck will look to replace the production of three departing seniors in Wiese, Hanson, and Kolbie Orum.

Oregon State will open the Pac-12 tournament today against Cal.