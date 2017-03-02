Saints men lock biggest win of season

The Mt. Hood men continued right on rolling Wednesday night with a 88-77 homecourt victory over Portland Community College, on Sophomore Night.

The Saints have now won four straight games, and they couldn’t have done it at a better time. If you’ve been following the NWAC South division standings lately, two weeks ago Mt. Hood’s chances of reaching the NWAC championship tournament weren’t looking too good. The Saints were sitting in seventh place and were going to need to win out if they were to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Now here we are, four games later and Mt. Hood has ridden its winning streak to a five-way tie for third place at 8-7, and sit just one game back of second-place Clark (9-6).

And with one more road win on Saturday, the Saints could dance into the postseason.

Wednesday night was an exciting one for the Saints as they busted open the door to their playoff opportunity. Right off the bat, they came out firing, and took a 10-2 lead over the Panthers. From there, it seemed like Mt Hood never looked back, as it held a double-digit lead most of the way through.

In the final 10 minutes of the game the Saints saw a 20-point lead shrink to eight, but that’s as close as it would get. PCC was the bigger and more athletic team, but it didn’t seem to matter as the Saints ran away with the victory.

Saints shooting guard Elijah Fuller said, “We played more gritty than them. We really had to beat (PCC’s big men, uniform numbers) 11 and 40, and once we canceled one of them out we knew they couldn’t just run the game.”

For Mt. Hood, it really was a team effort offensively, with just one standout scorer, center Canyon Dwyre, who put up 21 points and eight rebounds. He also had multiple dunks in the emotional victory.

With the excitement of possibly being playoff-bound, Saints forward Luke Anderson explained what the team mindset’s been during this win streak.

“I think we saw we needed to win if we were going to make NWACS in Everett, and that’s been our goal all along… We took every game as a must-win,” Anderson said. “We didn’t put ourselves in a great spot in the first half (of the season), but second half of the season, we’ve done a lot better.”

With just four spots available out of the NWAC South for the playoffs and first-ranked Umpqua clinching its spot, Saturday’s schedule will help set which three other teams will go to Everett – or at a minimum, be involved in play-in games to determine who goes.

The current logjam, behind Umpqua and second-place Clark, includes Mt. Hood, Clackamas, Linn-Benton, Chemeketa, and PCC, all tied for third place.

One could theorize how the many possible outcomes of Saturday’s games would affect Mt. Hood, but realistically all that matters is that the Saints beat Southwestern Oregon, at Coos Bay. If they do, they will guarantee themselves at the very least a play-in game next week.

The team right now is just focused on winning the SWOCC game, completing their remarkable stretch run. “You never know what can happen… but it should be fun,” Anderson said.