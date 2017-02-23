Saints women on receiving end of blowout

“Before the game we were talking in the locker room and we just said ‘We have nothing to lose at this point so let’s just play to have fun,’ and I’d say we did for the most part. They’re just a good ball club and you can’t beat that.”

That was the mindset before the Mt. Hood women’s latest game, explained by Saints point guard Jessica Parker. And no, the Saints couldn’t pull off an unlikely victory Wednesday night when they visited Lane Community College in Eugene to face off against the very tough Titans team.

Lane has already clinched a playoff spot with a record of 11-2 in South division play and an overall record of 22-4.

The Titans are well-known and have proven to always be a tough opponent and that was once again the case as Mt. Hood just couldn’t get it down, falling 76-36 this time.

There seemed to be a lid on the basket for the Saints as they shot a very rough 20 percent from the field, compared to the Titans’ 49 percent. Saints forward Chloe Cummins said, “Our biggest struggle tonight included our low shooting percentage overall as a team and also having such few bodies (who) are healthy.”

Cummins led the Saints in scoring with 14 points. She’s been dealing with an assortment of injuries this season, so after the game she added, “It felt good, finally starting to get my momentum back. I still don’t feel quite 100 percent but I feel better than I did last week, so I am thankful for that,” she said. “My hope is to finish out this season helping my team bring in some W’s.”

The Titans seemed to be firing from all cylinders, as they were 11-of-27 from the three-point arc, scoring 33 of their 76 points from downtown. Lane also outrebounded Mt. Hood, 43 rebounds to Mt. Hood’s 30.

Mt. Hood point guard Brooke Plecker said, “Their team was on fire, and we couldn’t hit anything it seemed, even though we took good shots.”

But the Saints team still felt it played a good game. “Yes it was rough, but we played actually very well up until the fourth quarter,” said Parker. “We lost our legs and our shots weren’t falling. We did good on defense, considering their size.”

It certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort, as the Saints created 57 defensive stops, which was way better than Lane’s 38 stops.

Parker said, “We played good on defense… Better than most nights. Our coach was pleased with our defense but we just got tired the last quarter and couldn’t stop them. We were within 15 points at the end of the (third quarter).”

Plecker added, “I think all of us are proud of tonight’s game. Are there things to work on? Of course, and we know what to do from here on. All of us are hungry for the next three games. We really want to finish the season out well.

“So, I would say the mood of the team is good and wanting to do our best from here on out.,” she said.

The loss dropped the Saints to 1-12 in conference play with12 straight losses; they sit in last place in the South. Their next game is at Linn-Benton at 2 p.m. Saturday, before they host Portland at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.