Americana duo ‘Pretty Gritty’ comes to Gresham

It was a pretty busy Saturday night at Spinella’s in downtown Gresham. Just outside there was a sign that read the name of a band performing that night, called Pretty Gritty.

As I walked up the steps and entered the building, the band was finishing setting up and doing a sound check. Lots of people filled the tables inside, making for a pretty good turnout. Several groups ordered food and drinks while the two performers checked up on their guitars, banjo, and the drums they controlled with their feet.

The chatter continued amongst the crowd as the duo began playing their first song. Simultaneously, the house lights were dimmed and LED lights were pointed to the stage, filling it with changing colors. Looking around the venue, I noticed a balanced mix of people engaged with the performers while others simply enjoyed each other’s company.

The band consists of Blaine Heinonen and Sarah Wolff, who originate from Rockville, Maryland. Each of them played music in their school’s bands, until a friend asked them to perform together at an open mic. After that, the two began performing music labeled as “Americana” with a soulful and bluesy sound.

In any case, the music being played by the band created a comfortable and fun atmosphere. Pretty Gritty has been touring to promote the release of their EP, titled “Lonely Road.”

The duo originally recorded the EP in Nashville, Tennessee, so it was cool to see their music travel and end up at such a local setting.

Initially, the pair’s performance gave me the impression that they have been playing together for quite a while. After they had finished their first song, they made this even more clear when they thanked the people from Spinella’s for hosting them once again, indicating that they had played there previously.

Both performers were very talented, each showcasing multi-instrumental abilities. Each musician performed vocals, and their chemistry was noticeable in their stage presence and in their harmonies.

Unfortunately for me, however, I was not able to stay for much of the band’s performance since the venue did not allow for those under 21 years old to stay past a certain time that night.

Despite my visit being cut a bit short, I still did enjoy the service and the atmosphere of the room. Even though I live nearby, this was surprisingly my first time at Spinella’s and during my brief stay, I figured I would have to come back and enjoy seeing more live music there when I am of the proper age.

If you are of the proper age to attend Spinella’s live music nights, they have a list of events on their website: www.spinellasoffthewall.com.

They also have live music Thursdays, which is all ages, as well as happy hour events, one being painting on Sunday evenings. Be sure to check out their events calendar to verify upcoming activities.