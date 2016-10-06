Concerts coming to Portland for October

Shonen Knife (21+)

Saturday @ 9 p.m.

Dante’s

350 W. Burnside St., Portland

Hopsin

Oct. 11 @ 8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

8 NW Sixth Ave., Portland

James Blake

Oct. 14 @ 8 p.m.

Roseland Theater

8 NW Sixth Ave., Portland

The Naked and Famous

Oct. 26 @ 7 p.m.

Roseland Theater

8 NW Sixth Ave., Portland

Chance the Rapper

Oct. 28 @ 8 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

300 N. Winning Way, Portland

’80s Video Dance Attack Halloween

party (21 +)

Oct. 28 @ 8 p.m.

Crystal Ballroom

1332 W. Burnside St., Portland

R. Kelly

Oct. 29 @ 8 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

300 N. Winning Way, Portland

