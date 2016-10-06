Concerts coming to Portland for October
Shonen Knife (21+)
Saturday @ 9 p.m.
Dante’s
350 W. Burnside St., Portland
Hopsin
Oct. 11 @ 8 p.m.
Roseland Theater
8 NW Sixth Ave., Portland
James Blake
Oct. 14 @ 8 p.m.
Roseland Theater
8 NW Sixth Ave., Portland
The Naked and Famous
Oct. 26 @ 7 p.m.
Roseland Theater
8 NW Sixth Ave., Portland
Chance the Rapper
Oct. 28 @ 8 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
300 N. Winning Way, Portland
’80s Video Dance Attack Halloween
party (21 +)
Oct. 28 @ 8 p.m.
Crystal Ballroom
1332 W. Burnside St., Portland
R. Kelly
Oct. 29 @ 8 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
300 N. Winning Way, Portland
Leave a comment