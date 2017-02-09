Experience the love of self-care this holiday

So, Valentine’s Day is next Tuesday, and I feel it’s appropriate to let you know something. The current marketed version of Valentine’s Day is about love, generally romantic love, but why not show yourself some love?

I don’t mean romantically love yourself, I mean do some self-care activities with which to appreciate yourself. But, hey, do what you want. Don’t be afraid to take care of your own wants and needs; here are a few options for you to treat yourself this holiday.

Must-have treats

If you’re into delicious desserts, like I am, I’m going to let you in on the best cake and chocolate mousse that I know of in the area. They’re located in New Seasons grocery stores in the area, where they have a delightful spread of natural food – but really I only go there for the dessert.

Their signature thick, multi-layered banana cake is too good to pass up. It has just the right amount of sweetness and creaminess! If you’re into rich, chocolate, creamy goodness, I recommend the chocolate rum mousse, shaped in a perfect circle with a crumbly crust and a dollop of thick whipped cream. These desserts are ginormous, so you will likely consume them over several days. Or, you can share your scrumptious treats with a special person in your life.

Aromatic body care

Personally, this cold weather has me missing summertime sunshine. So, if you want a homemade product to take you to the tropics, I suggest going online and searching for body scrub recipes. I found mine on Pinterest. I recently made a coconut-lemon-sugar scrub that smells delightful and takes my skin to another level of softness it hasn’t had since I was a baby! The recipe is fairly simple; all you need is some granulated sugar, coconut oil, and a lemon. I melted the coconut oil first, and added it to the sugar and lemon zest. A lime works aromatic wonders, as well.

Trust me, your skin will thank you. You will be left smelling divine and your skin will have a beautiful glow.

Since I’m a poor college student, I’m into at home do-it-yourself treatments, so ladies and gentlemen, I encourage you to do whatever makes you feel good about yourself.

Do what makes you happy

That may be making yourself your favorite home-cooked meal, taking a nice bath, or just being active. There are plenty of opportunities to experience the beautiful world we live in, especially here in the scenic Pacific Northwest. There are also great deals here on campus in the MHCC cosmetology department. We will be doing a makeover story soon in the Advocate, so stay tuned to find out more about the amazing talent and beauty deals here at Mt. Hood.

Experience your senses

Other options for self-care include indulging all of your senses. Listen to some uplifting music; it can alter your mood in a beneficial way, depending on what you listen to. Look at some beautiful photography; there are some amazing photographers here in the area, as well as at MHCC. Some are on Instagram. Bring your nose into it and smell some fresh air, or fresh, handmade body scrub.

Touch yourself! By that I mean maybe a little foot massage or shoulder rub, to help relieve the tension you could be feeling from built-up stressors. The little things in life help you appreciate life’s experiences, and some of these activities can help you reduce any stress you have.

Resolution reminder

Also, here’s a friendly reminder that you might have made some new year’s resolutions last month. Are you sticking with them? Have you been physically active today? Have you drunk enough water? How has your diet been? Recognize your habits and debate if they are healthy, or if you want to make a change in your life. It’s never too late to start; it’s okay to fall off course, as long as you get back to it eventually.

You are the creator of your own destiny and the choices you make today will affect your life later on. So, pay attention to, and be good to, yourself.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about couples, it can be about loving yourself this way. It also can be about showing the other people in your life how much you care and appreciate them.

Appreciate the life you have now and indulge in life’s little pleasures and wonders. Most of all, appreciate who you are and take care of yourself.