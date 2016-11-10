Michael Tran–’Jazzy’ student musician

Mt. Hood’s lead tenor saxophonist, Michael Tran, entered his first year at MHCC and joined the Jazz Band with the ambition to grow as a musician. He also plays the baritone saxophone in the Wind Ensemble, and to top it off, he also participates in the Jazz Combo.

Tran first got involved with music in the sixth grade at Reynolds Middle School, playing baritone sax, transitioning to tenor saxophone the following year. He entered jazz band in the eighth grade when his school got funding to offer it. Tran would be a member of the top wind ensemble as lead baritone sax player for three years, and a member in Reynolds High School’s top jazz band, the Band in Black, for two years.

“To be honest, I thought the instrument was kind of lame when I first started. It was my parents’ idea that I play an instrument,” Tran said. Tran first started playing the piano when he was in the fifth grade, but it wasn’t for him. In sixth grade the prospect of joining a band came up and “my parents signed me up the moment they got the chance, and told me I was playing saxophone. And that was final.”

It turned out for the best. Often, people are unsure about what their calling is. Tran explained that at first he had little-to-no interest in being in an ensemble, but over time, he became invested. Now a plan is taking shape. “Playing an instrument does help shape my character, but I believe it is only noticeable by myself,” he said.

“Music is just another form of art, which means that there are different interpretations that can be taken from one little excerpt. No one can truly know what goes on in the mind of a musician when they perform,” said Tran.

“People can only guess from how they perform their music. Just like how we do not know the specifics about (an artist’s life), but we can only try to understand by their paintings,” he explained.

His goal for the year is to grow not only as a musician, but as a person in general, he said. Tran is confident he can connect with peers still new to him. “I also wish to keep building relationships with my peers in the ensemble as they pursue their goals in music, as well,” he said.

Tran plans to transfer to a four-year university and hopes to pursue a career in music education, as a director. He is currently working towards computer science and music majors.

At 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, MHCC’s Jazz Ensemble will host its first performance, in the Visual Arts Gallery.